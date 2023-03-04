Who's Playing

Niagara @ Canisius

Current Records: Niagara 15-13; Canisius 9-19

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Niagara Purple Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since March 6 of 2020. Canisius will stay at home another game and welcome Niagara at 3:30 p.m. ET March 4 at Koessler Athletic Center. The Golden Griffins are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Canisius and the Fairfield Stags on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Canisius wrapped it up with a 64-51 victory at home.

Meanwhile, Niagara was just a bucket short of a win on Sunday and fell 66-65 to the St. Peter's Peacocks.

Canisius is now 9-19 while the Purple Eagles sit at 15-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Griffins have only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 47th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Niagara has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 14th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Niagara have won nine out of their last 14 games against Canisius.