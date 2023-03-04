Who's Playing
Niagara @ Canisius
Current Records: Niagara 15-13; Canisius 9-19
What to Know
The Canisius Golden Griffins have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Niagara Purple Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since March 6 of 2020. Canisius will stay at home another game and welcome Niagara at 3:30 p.m. ET March 4 at Koessler Athletic Center. The Golden Griffins are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Canisius and the Fairfield Stags on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Canisius wrapped it up with a 64-51 victory at home.
Meanwhile, Niagara was just a bucket short of a win on Sunday and fell 66-65 to the St. Peter's Peacocks.
Canisius is now 9-19 while the Purple Eagles sit at 15-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Griffins have only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 47th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Niagara has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 14th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Niagara have won nine out of their last 14 games against Canisius.
- Feb 03, 2023 - Niagara 76 vs. Canisius 73
- Feb 19, 2022 - Niagara 65 vs. Canisius 54
- Jan 13, 2022 - Niagara 68 vs. Canisius 58
- Mar 06, 2020 - Canisius 67 vs. Niagara 63
- Feb 12, 2020 - Niagara 69 vs. Canisius 66
- Feb 27, 2019 - Niagara 86 vs. Canisius 84
- Jan 30, 2019 - Niagara 78 vs. Canisius 70
- Feb 21, 2018 - Canisius 95 vs. Niagara 88
- Jan 27, 2018 - Niagara 105 vs. Canisius 89
- Feb 10, 2017 - Niagara 94 vs. Canisius 81
- Jan 23, 2017 - Niagara 91 vs. Canisius 84
- Mar 03, 2016 - Canisius 102 vs. Niagara 97
- Feb 25, 2016 - Canisius 65 vs. Niagara 60
- Jan 22, 2016 - Canisius 70 vs. Niagara 61