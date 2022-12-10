Who's Playing

Xavier @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Xavier 6-3; Cincinnati 6-3

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats haven't won a contest against the Xavier Musketeers since Dec. 8 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Bearcats' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Xavier at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Cincinnati took their matchup against the Bryant Bulldogs on Sunday by a conclusive 97-71 score. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 12.5 points in Cincinnati's favor. They relied on the efforts of forward Viktor Lakhin, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 boards, and guard Josh Reed, who had ten points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Xavier beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 84-74 on Saturday. The Musketeers can attribute much of their success to guard Souley Boum, who had 23 points and seven assists, and forward Jack Nunge, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 14 boards.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 6-3. The Bearcats are 4-1 after wins this season, Xavier 3-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Xavier have won five out of their last seven games against Cincinnati.