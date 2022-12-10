Who's Playing
Xavier @ Cincinnati
Current Records: Xavier 6-3; Cincinnati 6-3
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bearcats haven't won a contest against the Xavier Musketeers since Dec. 8 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Bearcats' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Xavier at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Cincinnati took their matchup against the Bryant Bulldogs on Sunday by a conclusive 97-71 score. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 12.5 points in Cincinnati's favor. They relied on the efforts of forward Viktor Lakhin, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 boards, and guard Josh Reed, who had ten points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Xavier beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 84-74 on Saturday. The Musketeers can attribute much of their success to guard Souley Boum, who had 23 points and seven assists, and forward Jack Nunge, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 14 boards.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 6-3. The Bearcats are 4-1 after wins this season, Xavier 3-2.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Xavier have won five out of their last seven games against Cincinnati.
- Dec 11, 2021 - Xavier 83 vs. Cincinnati 63
- Dec 06, 2020 - Xavier 77 vs. Cincinnati 69
- Dec 07, 2019 - Xavier 73 vs. Cincinnati 66
- Dec 08, 2018 - Cincinnati 62 vs. Xavier 47
- Dec 02, 2017 - Xavier 89 vs. Cincinnati 76
- Jan 26, 2017 - Cincinnati 86 vs. Xavier 78
- Dec 12, 2015 - Xavier 65 vs. Cincinnati 55