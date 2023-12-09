Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: TCU 7-0, Clemson 8-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum -- Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers will face off against the TCU Horned Frogs at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Clemson sitting on eight straight wins and TCU on seven.

On Wednesday, the Tigers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Gamecocks, taking the game 72-67.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Clemson to victory, but perhaps none more so than PJ Hall, who scored 14 points along with 8 rebounds and 4 blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Ian Schieffelin, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even though Georgetown scored an imposing 83 points on Saturday, TCU still came out on top. Not to be outdone by the Hoyas, the Horned Frogs got past the Hoyas on a last-second jump shot.

Emanuel Miller was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 29 points along with 5 rebounds. Another player making a difference was JaKobe Coles, who scored 17 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Tigers' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-0. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.3 points per game. As for the Horned Frogs, their win bumped their record up to 7-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Clemson and TCU are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Clemson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.2 points per game. However, it's not like TCU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 91.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Clemson skirted past TCU 62-60 when the teams last played back in November of 2019. Does Clemson have another victory up their sleeve, or will TCU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Clemson won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.