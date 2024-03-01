Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: James Madison 27-3, Coastal Carolina 8-20

How To Watch

What to Know

Coastal Carolina will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at HTC Center. Coastal Carolina is staggering into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Dukes will skip in buoyed by nine consecutive wins.

Last Wednesday, the Chanticleers came up short against the Red Wolves and fell 71-60. Coastal Carolina has struggled against the Red Wolves recently, as their game on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Coastal Carolina struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.

Meanwhile, the Dukes earned a 84-78 victory over the Panthers on Wednesday. That's two games straight that James Madison has won by exactly six points.

The Chanticleers have been struggling recently as they've lost 15 of their last 20 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-20 record this season. As for the Dukes, they pushed their record up to 27-3 with that win, which was their fourth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coastal Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Coastal Carolina was pulverized by the Dukes 105-67 in their previous matchup back in February. Will Coastal Carolina have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

James Madison is a big 15-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

James Madison has won all of the games they've played against Coastal Carolina in the last year.