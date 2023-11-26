Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: NC Central 3-4, Coastal Carolina 1-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

NC Central is 0-4 against Coastal Carolina since December of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The NC Central Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 26th at HTC Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles came up short against the Bulldogs and fell 67-61.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 80-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars. Coastal Carolina has not had much luck with Charleston recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Despite their loss, Coastal Carolina saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kevin Easley, who scored 16 points along with 6 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Ginika Ojiako, who scored 10 points along with 9 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Eagles to 3-4 and the Bulldogs to 3-3.

NC Central is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: NC Central have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Coastal Carolina is a 4-point favorite against NC Central, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Coastal Carolina has won all of the games they've played against NC Central in the last 7 years.