Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Georgia Southern 8-6; Coastal Carolina 7-5

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Georgia Southern Eagles at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at HTC Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Chanticleers winning the first 79-58 at home and Georgia Southern taking the second 70-64.

Coastal Carolina escaped with a win on Thursday against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns by the margin of a single free throw, 77-76.

Meanwhile, the South Alabama Jaguars typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Georgia Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Georgia Southern wrapped up 2022 with a 64-50 victory over South Alabama.

Coastal Carolina is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped the Chanticleers to 7-5 and the Eagles to 8-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Chanticleers are a 4-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Georgia Southern have won seven out of their last 12 games against Coastal Carolina.