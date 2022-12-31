Who's Playing
Georgia Southern @ Coastal Carolina
Current Records: Georgia Southern 8-6; Coastal Carolina 7-5
What to Know
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Georgia Southern Eagles at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at HTC Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Chanticleers winning the first 79-58 at home and Georgia Southern taking the second 70-64.
Coastal Carolina escaped with a win on Thursday against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns by the margin of a single free throw, 77-76.
Meanwhile, the South Alabama Jaguars typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Georgia Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Georgia Southern wrapped up 2022 with a 64-50 victory over South Alabama.
Coastal Carolina is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Their wins bumped the Chanticleers to 7-5 and the Eagles to 8-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Chanticleers are a 4-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Georgia Southern have won seven out of their last 12 games against Coastal Carolina.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Georgia Southern 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 64
- Feb 12, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 79 vs. Georgia Southern 58
- Jan 20, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 76 vs. Georgia Southern 72
- Feb 21, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 65 vs. Georgia Southern 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - Georgia Southern 61 vs. Coastal Carolina 58
- Jan 29, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 79 vs. Georgia Southern 62
- Feb 13, 2020 - Georgia Southern 79 vs. Coastal Carolina 69
- Jan 02, 2020 - Georgia Southern 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 67
- Feb 21, 2019 - Georgia Southern 79 vs. Coastal Carolina 74
- Jan 11, 2018 - Georgia Southern 77 vs. Coastal Carolina 66
- Feb 11, 2017 - Coastal Carolina 82 vs. Georgia Southern 70
- Jan 23, 2017 - Georgia Southern 91 vs. Coastal Carolina 80