Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: San Jose State 9-22, Colo. State 22-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Colo. State is 8-2 against San Jose State since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Colo. State Rams and the San Jose State Spartans are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center in a Mountain West postseason contest. San Jose State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Colo. State, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, Colo. State's game was all tied up 42-42 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with an 82-73 victory over the Falcons. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Colo. State.

Colo. State can attribute much of their success to Isaiah Stevens, who scored 29 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Stevens has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Nique Clifford, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, San Jose State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 90-70 to the Aggies. San Jose State found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent.

Despite their loss, San Jose State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Alvaro Cardenas, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten assists, was perhaps the best of all. Myron Amey Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with seven rebounds.

The Rams' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 22-9. As for the Spartans, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 14 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-22 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Colo. State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like San Jose State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Colo. State took their victory against San Jose State when the teams last played back in February by a conclusive 66-47. With Colo. State ahead 38-19 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Series History

Colo. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.