Halftime Report

The last time Colorado and Utah met, the game was decided by 24 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Colorado leads 33-30 over Utah.

Colorado entered the game having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Utah step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Utah Utes @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Utah 18-13, Colorado 22-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes and the Utah Utes are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in a Pac-12 postseason contest. Colorado will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

Oregon State typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Colorado proved too difficult a challenge. They enjoyed a cozy 73-57 victory over the Beavers.

Colorado's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Eddie Lampkin Jr., who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was J'Vonne Hadley, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They took their contest on the road on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 90-57 victory over the Sun Devils. With Utah ahead 47-22 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Utah relied on the efforts of Deivon Smith, who almost dropped a triple-double on 15 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists, and Cole Bajema, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 0 assists. Bajema didn't help Utah's cause all that much against Oregon on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Buffaloes have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 22-9 record this season. As for the Utes, their victory bumped their record up to 19-13.

Colorado is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Everything went Colorado's way against Utah in their previous matchup back in February as Colorado made off with a 89-65 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colorado since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Colorado is a 4-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Colorado has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah.