Who's Playing

Washington State Cougars @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Washington State 9-3, Colorado 10-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes will stay at home for another game and welcome the Washington State Cougars at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 31st at CU Events Center. Colorado will be strutting in after a victory while Washington State will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Friday, the Buffaloes didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Huskies, but they still walked away with a 73-69 victory.

Colorado can attribute much of their success to KJ Simpson, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. Simpson hasn't dropped below three steals for four straight games. Another player making a difference was Eddie Lampkin Jr., who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Washington State managed to keep up with Utah until halftime on Friday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Cougars as they lost 80-58 to the Utes. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Washington State has scored all season.

Even though they lost, Washington State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 24 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Buffaloes' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.1 points per game. As for the Cougars, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 9-3.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Colorado just can't miss this season, having made 52.1% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like Washington State struggles in that department as they've made 47.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Colorado skirted past Washington State 58-55 when the teams last played back in January. Will Colorado repeat their success, or does Washington State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Colorado has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington State.