How to watch Colorado vs. Northern Iowa: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 24 Colorado (home) vs. Northern Iowa (away)

Current Records: Colorado 7-1; Northern Iowa 8-1

What to Know

The #24 Colorado Buffaloes will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Northern Iowa Panthers at 9 p.m. ET. Northern Iowa should still be riding high after a win, while Colorado will be looking to right the ship.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Kansas Jayhawks took down the Buffaloes 72-58 on Saturday. One thing holding Colorado back was the mediocre play of G D'Shawn Schwartz, who did not have his best game; he finished with only four points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Northern Iowa simply couldn't be stopped last Monday, as they easily beat the Luther Norse 110-51.

Colorado is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

Colorado's loss took them down to 7-1 while Northern Iowa's victory pulled them up to 8-1. We'll see if the Buffaloes can steal the Panthers' luck or if the Panthers records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Panthers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 126

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.