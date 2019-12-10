How to watch Colorado vs. Northern Iowa: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Colorado vs. Northern Iowa basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 24 Colorado (home) vs. Northern Iowa (away)
Current Records: Colorado 7-1; Northern Iowa 8-1
What to Know
The #24 Colorado Buffaloes will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Northern Iowa Panthers at 9 p.m. ET. Northern Iowa should still be riding high after a win, while Colorado will be looking to right the ship.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Kansas Jayhawks took down the Buffaloes 72-58 on Saturday. One thing holding Colorado back was the mediocre play of G D'Shawn Schwartz, who did not have his best game; he finished with only four points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Northern Iowa simply couldn't be stopped last Monday, as they easily beat the Luther Norse 110-51.
Colorado is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.
Colorado's loss took them down to 7-1 while Northern Iowa's victory pulled them up to 8-1. We'll see if the Buffaloes can steal the Panthers' luck or if the Panthers records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Buffaloes are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Panthers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 126
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke's Carey is Freshman of the Week
Carey had a stellar week and Edwards bumps UNC's Cole Anthony from the top spot in our freshman...
-
Louisville vs. TTU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Louisville vs. Texas Tech game 10,000...
-
This AP voter has Ohio State way too low
The Buckeyes are 9-0 with three wins over top-25 KenPom teams by at least 25 points
-
WKU star will miss season with injury
Bassey was leading the Hilltoppers in blocks, points and rebounds before sustaining an injury...
-
Coaches Poll: Duke back into top five
Only one team drops out, but there's a lot of movement within the top 25
-
AP Top 25: Ohio State up to No. 3
Louisville and Kansas stayed steady at Nos. 1 and 2, while OSU moved up to No. 3
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans