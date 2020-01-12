How to watch Colorado vs. Utah: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Utah @ Colorado

Current Records: Utah 10-4; Colorado 12-3

What to Know

The Utah Utes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the #25 Colorado Buffaloes at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at CU Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Utes entered their matchup against the Oregon Ducks last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Utah was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 69-64 to Oregon. A silver lining for Utah was the play of F Both Gach, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Colorado last week, but luck did not. They took a 76-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Oregon State Beavers. Colorado got a solid performance out of G Tyler Bey, who had 20 points along with eight boards and three blocks; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

The Utes are now 10-4 while the Buffaloes sit at 12-3. The Utes are 3-0 after losses this season, the Buffaloes 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

Utah have won six out of their last eight games against Colorado.