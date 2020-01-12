How to watch Colorado vs. Utah: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Colorado vs. Utah basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ Colorado
Current Records: Utah 10-4; Colorado 12-3
What to Know
The Utah Utes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the #25 Colorado Buffaloes at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at CU Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The Utes entered their matchup against the Oregon Ducks last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Utah was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 69-64 to Oregon. A silver lining for Utah was the play of F Both Gach, who had 24 points.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Colorado last week, but luck did not. They took a 76-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Oregon State Beavers. Colorado got a solid performance out of G Tyler Bey, who had 20 points along with eight boards and three blocks; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
The Utes are now 10-4 while the Buffaloes sit at 12-3. The Utes are 3-0 after losses this season, the Buffaloes 1-1.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Buffaloes are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won six out of their last eight games against Colorado.
- Mar 02, 2019 - Colorado 71 vs. Utah 63
- Jan 20, 2019 - Utah 78 vs. Colorado 69
- Mar 03, 2018 - Utah 64 vs. Colorado 54
- Feb 02, 2018 - Colorado 67 vs. Utah 55
- Feb 23, 2017 - Utah 86 vs. Colorado 81
- Jan 01, 2017 - Utah 76 vs. Colorado 60
- Mar 05, 2016 - Utah 57 vs. Colorado 55
- Jan 08, 2016 - Utah 56 vs. Colorado 54
