Who's Playing
Utah @ Colorado
Current Records: Utah 17-13; Colorado 15-15
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Utah Utes will be on the road. Utah and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CU Events Center. Neither the Utes nor Colorado could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
The matchup between Utah and the USC Trojans this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Utah falling 62-49 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Utah back was the mediocre play of center Branden Carlson, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Buffaloes were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 60-56 to the UCLA Bruins. The losing side was boosted by guard Luke O'Brien, who posted a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Utah have won nine out of their last 15 games against Colorado.
