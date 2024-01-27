Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 8-11, CS Fullerton 10-10

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

After two games on the road, CS Fullerton is heading back home. The CS Fullerton Titans and the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners will face off in a Big West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Titan Gym. CS Fullerton has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

On Thursday, the Titans narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Mustangs 54-51.

Meanwhile, Cal-Baker. entered their tilt with CSNorthridge with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Roadrunners walked away with a 64-56 win over the Matadors on Thursday.

The win got the Titans back to even at 10-10. As for the Roadrunners, their victory ended a 11-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 8-11.

CS Fullerton didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Cal-Baker. in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 70-66 victory. Will CS Fullerton repeat their success, or does Cal-Baker. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

CS Fullerton has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Cal-Baker..