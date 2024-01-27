Who's Playing
Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ CS Fullerton Titans
Current Records: Cal-Baker. 8-11, CS Fullerton 10-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, CS Fullerton is heading back home. The CS Fullerton Titans and the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners will face off in a Big West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Titan Gym. CS Fullerton has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.
On Thursday, the Titans narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Mustangs 54-51.
Meanwhile, Cal-Baker. entered their tilt with CSNorthridge with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Roadrunners walked away with a 64-56 win over the Matadors on Thursday.
The win got the Titans back to even at 10-10. As for the Roadrunners, their victory ended a 11-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 8-11.
CS Fullerton didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Cal-Baker. in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 70-66 victory. Will CS Fullerton repeat their success, or does Cal-Baker. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
CS Fullerton has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Cal-Baker..
- Feb 25, 2023 - CS Fullerton 70 vs. Cal-Baker. 66
- Jan 16, 2023 - CS Fullerton 76 vs. Cal-Baker. 46
- Feb 05, 2022 - CS Fullerton 75 vs. Cal-Baker. 61
- Dec 30, 2021 - CS Fullerton 73 vs. Cal-Baker. 67
- Jan 30, 2021 - Cal-Baker. 83 vs. CS Fullerton 73
- Jan 29, 2021 - CS Fullerton 90 vs. Cal-Baker. 84
- Mar 21, 2019 - Cal-Baker. 66 vs. CS Fullerton 58