Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: Pacific 5-8, CS Fullerton 6-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Pacific has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the CS Fullerton Titans at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Titan Gym. Pacific has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Pacific proved on Monday. They put the hurt on the Warriors with a sharp 68-46 win. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Pacific has managed all season.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Sunday. Their bruising 88-65 defeat to the Broncos might stick with them for a while. CS Fullerton was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 54-25.

Despite the defeat, CS Fullerton had strong showings from Max Jones, who scored 19 points, and DJ Brewton, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.

The Tigers' victory bumped their record up to 5-8. As for the Titans, their loss dropped their record down to 6-5.

Pacific is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Pacific couldn't quite finish off CS Fullerton in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 and fell 94-91. Can Pacific avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

CS Fullerton is a big 13.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

CS Fullerton has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Pacific.