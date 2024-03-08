Who's Playing

VCU Rams @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: VCU 19-11, Dayton 23-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Dayton is heading back home. They and the VCU Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at University of Dayton Arena. VCU took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Dayton, who comes in off a win.

Dayton scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Tuesday. They took down the Billikens 100-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Dayton got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was DaRon Holmes II out in front who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds. Koby Brea was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with five rebounds.

VCU has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 69-59 to the Dukes on Tuesday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Joe Bamisile, who scored 18 points. He didn't help VCU's cause all that much against Richmond on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Flyers' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 23-6. As for the Rams, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-11.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Dayton have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.5% of their threes per game. However, it's not like VCU struggles in that department as they've made 36.7% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Dayton couldn't quite finish off VCU when the teams last played back in February and fell 49-47. Will Dayton have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

VCU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Dayton.