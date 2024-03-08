Who's Playing
VCU Rams @ Dayton Flyers
Current Records: VCU 19-11, Dayton 23-6
How To Watch
- When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV
What to Know
After two games on the road, Dayton is heading back home. They and the VCU Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at University of Dayton Arena. VCU took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Dayton, who comes in off a win.
Dayton scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Tuesday. They took down the Billikens 100-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.
Dayton got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was DaRon Holmes II out in front who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds. Koby Brea was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with five rebounds.
VCU has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 69-59 to the Dukes on Tuesday.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Joe Bamisile, who scored 18 points. He didn't help VCU's cause all that much against Richmond on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.
The Flyers' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 23-6. As for the Rams, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-11.
Friday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Dayton have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.5% of their threes per game. However, it's not like VCU struggles in that department as they've made 36.7% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Dayton couldn't quite finish off VCU when the teams last played back in February and fell 49-47. Will Dayton have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
VCU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Dayton.
- Feb 09, 2024 - VCU 49 vs. Dayton 47
- Mar 12, 2023 - VCU 68 vs. Dayton 56
- Feb 07, 2023 - Dayton 62 vs. VCU 58
- Jan 13, 2023 - VCU 63 vs. Dayton 62
- Feb 02, 2022 - Dayton 82 vs. VCU 52
- Jan 05, 2022 - VCU 53 vs. Dayton 52
- Mar 05, 2021 - VCU 73 vs. Dayton 68
- Feb 09, 2021 - VCU 76 vs. Dayton 67
- Jan 23, 2021 - VCU 66 vs. Dayton 43
- Feb 18, 2020 - Dayton 66 vs. VCU 61