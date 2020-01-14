How to watch Dayton vs. VCU: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

VCU @ Dayton

Current Records: VCU 12-4; Dayton 14-2

What to Know

The VCU Rams will take on the #13 Dayton Flyers at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton will be strutting in after a victory while VCU will be stumbling in from a loss.

VCU entered their contest against the Rhode Island Rams on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. VCU fell to Rhode Island 65-56. One thing holding VCU back was the mediocre play of G Marcus Evans, who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Flyers took their game against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday by a conclusive 88-60 score. The Flyers relied on the efforts of F Ryan Mikesell, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds, and F Obi Toppin, who had 16 points along with five steals.

VCU isn't expected to pull this one out (the Flyers are favored by 8), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. VCU has become house darlings this year, often claiming the win while leaving bettors who were also counting on them to beat the spread out in the cold.

VCU is now 12-4 while Dayton sits at 14-2. The Flyers are 11-2 after wins this season, and VCU is 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $18.83

Odds

The Flyers are a big 8-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

VCU have won five out of their last eight games against Dayton.