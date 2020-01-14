How to watch Dayton vs. VCU: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Dayton vs. VCU basketball game
Who's Playing
VCU @ Dayton
Current Records: VCU 12-4; Dayton 14-2
What to Know
The VCU Rams will take on the #13 Dayton Flyers at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton will be strutting in after a victory while VCU will be stumbling in from a loss.
VCU entered their contest against the Rhode Island Rams on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. VCU fell to Rhode Island 65-56. One thing holding VCU back was the mediocre play of G Marcus Evans, who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 34 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Flyers took their game against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday by a conclusive 88-60 score. The Flyers relied on the efforts of F Ryan Mikesell, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds, and F Obi Toppin, who had 16 points along with five steals.
VCU isn't expected to pull this one out (the Flyers are favored by 8), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. VCU has become house darlings this year, often claiming the win while leaving bettors who were also counting on them to beat the spread out in the cold.
VCU is now 12-4 while Dayton sits at 14-2. The Flyers are 11-2 after wins this season, and VCU is 2-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $18.83
Odds
The Flyers are a big 8-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
VCU have won five out of their last eight games against Dayton.
- Feb 16, 2019 - VCU 69 vs. Dayton 68
- Jan 16, 2019 - VCU 76 vs. Dayton 71
- Mar 08, 2018 - VCU 77 vs. Dayton 72
- Feb 10, 2018 - VCU 88 vs. Dayton 84
- Jan 12, 2018 - Dayton 106 vs. VCU 79
- Mar 01, 2017 - Dayton 79 vs. VCU 72
- Jan 27, 2017 - VCU 73 vs. Dayton 68
- Mar 05, 2016 - Dayton 68 vs. VCU 67
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Memphis' Achiuwa is Frosh of the Week
Achiuwa earns the CBS Sports/USBWA weekly award for the second consecutive time
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke on road vs. Clemson
The Blue Devils have won nine straight road games heading into their game at Clemson
-
Duke vs. Clemson odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Duke vs. Clemson game 10,000 times.
-
Ohio State vs Nebraska odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Ohio State vs. Nebraska game 10,000...
-
Kansas vs. Oklahoma odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kansas vs. Oklahoma game 10,000 times.
-
Why did AP voter rank St. Mary's?
The Gaels' body of work got worse last week but didn't prevent Saint Mary's from getting AP...
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday