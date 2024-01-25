Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 6-13, Delaware 11-8

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware

North Carolina A&T has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The North Carolina A&T Aggies and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bob Carpenter Center. North Carolina A&T pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 13-point favorite Fightin' Blue Hens.

Last Saturday, the Aggies beat the Tribe 76-69. That's two games straight that North Carolina A&T has won by exactly seven points.

Landon Glasper and Camian Shell were among the main playmakers for North Carolina A&T as the former scored 27 points along with eight rebounds and the latter scored 15 points along with nine rebounds. The match was Glasper's third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 34-34 at halftime, Delaware was not quite Drexel's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Fightin' Blue Hens suffered a grim 86-67 defeat to the Dragons. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Delaware in their matchups with Drexel: they've now lost three in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

The Aggies' victory bumped their record up to 6-13. As for the Fightin' Blue Hens, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Carolina A&T haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Delaware struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

North Carolina A&T couldn't quite finish off Delaware in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 and fell 73-71. Can North Carolina A&T avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Delaware is a big 13-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Fightin' Blue Hens slightly, as the game opened with the Fightin' Blue Hens as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Delaware won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.