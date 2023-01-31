Who's Playing

Connecticut @ DePaul

Current Records: Connecticut 16-6; DePaul 9-13

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons are 0-5 against the #24 Connecticut Huskies since December of 2020, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. DePaul and the Huskies will face off in a Big East battle at 8 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

DePaul has to be hurting after a devastating 89-69 loss at the hands of the Marquette Golden Eagles this past Saturday. One thing holding DePaul back was the mediocre play of forward Javan Johnson, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, UConn was close but no cigar last week as they fell 82-79 to the Xavier Musketeers. UConn's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Jordan Hawkins, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 28 points, and guard Tristen Newton, who had 23 points.

The Blue Demons have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take DePaul against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The losses put DePaul at 9-13 and UConn at 16-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: DePaul is stumbling into the contest with the 22nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.5 on average. UConn's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 30th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 79.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 10-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Connecticut have won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last nine years.