Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Evansville 11-7, Drake 15-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Drake. The Drake Bulldogs and the Evansville Aces will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knapp Center. Drake will be looking to keep their 14-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.6% better than the opposition, a fact Drake proved on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Redbirds as the Bulldogs made off with a 77-56 win.

Drake's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Darnell Brodie led the charge by dropping a double-double on 11 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Tucker DeVries, who scored 25 points.

Meanwhile, Evansville's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 78-75 win over the Beacons.

Evansville's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Yacine Toumi, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kenny Strawbridge Jr., who scored 11 points along with three steals.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their record up to 15-3. As for the Aces, their win bumped their record up to 11-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Drake hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Evansville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Drake against Evansville in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 as the squad secured a 97-61 win. With Drake ahead 55-34 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

Drake is a big 18-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Drake has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.