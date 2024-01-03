Halftime Report

The last time Duke and Syracuse met, the game was decided by 22 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Duke leads 35-33 over Syracuse.

Duke entered the game having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Syracuse step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Syracuse Orange @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Syracuse 10-3, Duke 9-3

Syracuse has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Syracuse Orange and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Orange earned a 81-73 win over the Panthers.

Among those leading the charge was Quadir Copeland, who scored 22 points along with nine rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Maliq Brown was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Duke scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Royals 106-69 at home. The result was nothing new for Duke, who have now won six games by 21 points or more so far this season.

Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain were among the main playmakers for Duke as the former scored 19 points along with five blocks and the latter scored 24 points along with three steals. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Mark Mitchell, who scored ten points along with eight rebounds.

The Orange's victory was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.0 points per game. As for the Blue Devils, the win was the fourth in a row for them, bringing their record for this year to 9-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Syracuse and Duke are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.4 points per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Syracuse is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last eight times they've played Duke.

Duke is a big 14-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

Duke has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Syracuse.