Morehead State Eagles @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: Morehead State 12-4, Eastern Illinois 8-8

What to Know

Morehead State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Morehead State Eagles and the Eastern Illinois Panthers will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Groniger Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Eagles earned a 78-68 victory over the Tigers.

Meanwhile, even though Little Rock scored an imposing 88 points on Saturday, Eastern Illinois still came out on top. The Panthers narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Trojans 90-88. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Eastern Illinois.

The Eagles pushed their record up to 12-4 with that win, which was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.4 points per game. As for the Panthers, the win got them back to even at 8-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morehead State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Morehead State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Morehead State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

Morehead State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.