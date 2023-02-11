Who's Playing

Toledo @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Toledo 18-6; Eastern Michigan 6-18

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Toledo Rockets and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 1 of 2020. EMU and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Rockets will be strutting in after a victory while EMU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

EMU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 102-97 to the Buffalo Bulls.

Meanwhile, Toledo beat the Akron Zips 84-74 on Tuesday.

The Eagles are now 6-18 while Toledo sits at 18-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: EMU is stumbling into the contest with the 360th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 82.3 on average. Toledos have had an even harder time: they are 348th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toledo have won nine out of their last 16 games against Eastern Michigan.