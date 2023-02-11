Who's Playing
Toledo @ Eastern Michigan
Current Records: Toledo 18-6; Eastern Michigan 6-18
What to Know
The Eastern Michigan Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Toledo Rockets and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 1 of 2020. EMU and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Rockets will be strutting in after a victory while EMU will be stumbling in from a defeat.
EMU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 102-97 to the Buffalo Bulls.
Meanwhile, Toledo beat the Akron Zips 84-74 on Tuesday.
The Eagles are now 6-18 while Toledo sits at 18-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: EMU is stumbling into the contest with the 360th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 82.3 on average. Toledos have had an even harder time: they are 348th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
Series History
Toledo have won nine out of their last 16 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Jan 24, 2023 - Toledo 84 vs. Eastern Michigan 79
- Feb 01, 2022 - Toledo 86 vs. Eastern Michigan 66
- Jan 12, 2021 - Toledo 96 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Dec 04, 2020 - Toledo 91 vs. Eastern Michigan 74
- Mar 06, 2020 - Toledo 79 vs. Eastern Michigan 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Eastern Michigan 61 vs. Toledo 57
- Mar 08, 2019 - Toledo 64 vs. Eastern Michigan 58
- Feb 19, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 76 vs. Toledo 69
- Mar 09, 2018 - Toledo 64 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Mar 02, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 71 vs. Toledo 69
- Feb 20, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 85 vs. Toledo 79
- Mar 03, 2017 - Toledo 60 vs. Eastern Michigan 56
- Feb 07, 2017 - Toledo 73 vs. Eastern Michigan 57
- Mar 07, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 69 vs. Toledo 60
- Mar 04, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 79 vs. Toledo 75
- Feb 20, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 91 vs. Toledo 85