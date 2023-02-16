Who's Playing

College of Charleston @ Elon

Current Records: College of Charleston 25-3; Elon 7-20

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix haven't won a contest against the College of Charleston Cougars since Feb. 14 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Elon has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome College of Charleston at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Schar Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

On Monday, the Phoenix narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Hampton Pirates 70-68. Guard Max Mackinnon (18 points) was the top scorer for Elon.

Meanwhile, College of Charleston simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Northeastern Huskies at home 99-63. College of Charleston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Ante Brzovic, who had 23 points along with five rebounds, and forward Ben Burnham, who had 16 points.

Elon have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Phoenix, who are 12-12-1 against the spread.

Elon is now 7-20 while College of Charleston sits at 25-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Elon is stumbling into the game with the 32nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.2 on average. College of Charleston's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 81.1 points per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 13-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

College of Charleston have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Elon.