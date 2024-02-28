Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Indiana State 24-5, Evansville 15-14

What to Know

Indiana State is 9-1 against the Aces since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Ford Center. Indiana State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, the Sycamores didn't have too much trouble with the Flames at home as they won 88-73.

Indiana State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ryan Conwell, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayson Kent, who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Evansville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 65-53 to the Salukis. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Evansville in their matchups with the Salukis: they've now lost five in a row.

The Sycamores' win bumped their record up to 24-5. As for the Aces, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-14.

Looking ahead, Indiana State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be their 14th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-6 against the spread).

Indiana State beat the Aces 87-73 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Indiana State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Indiana State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

Indiana State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.