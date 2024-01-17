Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Valparaiso 5-12, Evansville 10-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Valparaiso is 8-2 against Evansville since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Ford Center. Valparaiso pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5.5-point favorite Aces.

Valparaiso's ten-game losing streak finally came to an end on Sunday. They walked away with a 59-50 win over the Redbirds. After a 81-76 finish the last time they played, Valparaiso and Illinois State decided to play a little more cautiously this time around.

Valparaiso can attribute much of their success to Cooper Schwieger, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Schwieger pulled down ten or more rebounds.

Meanwhile, Evansville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 74-64 to the Bears. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Evansville in their matchups with Missouri State: they've now lost six in a row.

Evansville's defeat came about despite a quality game from Joshua Hughes, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hughes has scored all season. Antonio Thomas was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

The Beacons' victory ended a 11-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-12. As for the Aces, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-7.

Valparaiso was able to grind out a solid win over Evansville when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 81-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Valparaiso since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Evansville is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Valparaiso, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Valparaiso has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.