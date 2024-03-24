Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Little Rock 20-11, Fairfield 20-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans and the Fairfield Stags are set to clash at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ocean Center in an Ohio Valley postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Little Rock unfortunately witnessed the end of their ten-game winning streak last Saturday. They took a 69-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Little Rock has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Fairfield unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 68-63 to the Peacocks. Fairfield found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.2% worse than the opposition.

Despite the loss, Fairfield had strong showings from Caleb Fields, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds, and Alexis Yetna, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.

Even though they lost, Fairfield smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Trojans' defeat dropped their record down to 21-12. As for the Stags, their loss dropped their record down to 22-12.

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.



The over/under is 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.