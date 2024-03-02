Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Tulane 13-14, FAU 21-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the FAU Owls and the Tulane Green Wave are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The timing is sure in FAU's favor as the team sits on ten straight wins at home while the Green Wave have not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses.

The point spread may have favored FAU last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 78-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.

Vladislav Goldin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 22 points along with eight rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 21 or more points the last three times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Alijah Martin, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Green Wave were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 80-76 to the Mean Green.

Despite the defeat, Tulane had strong showings from Sion James, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds and two steals, and Kevin Cross, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

The Owls' loss dropped their record down to 21-7. As for the Green Wave, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-14 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. FAU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83 points per game. However, it's not like Tulane struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

FAU won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in January, slipping by the Green Wave 85-84. Does FAU have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Green Wave turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

FAU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.