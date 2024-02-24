Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Jax. State 12-14, FIU 9-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Jax. State Gamecocks and the FIU Panthers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Jax. State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Last Wednesday, the Gamecocks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Blue Raiders, taking the game 76-68.

Meanwhile, FIU came into Thursday's matchup having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against the Flames by a score of 76-71 on Thursday.

FIU can attribute much of their success to Javaunte Hawkins, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and five assists, and Arturo Dean, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds. It was the first time this season that Dean scored 20 or more points.

The Gamecocks' win bumped their record up to 12-14. As for the Panthers, their win bumped their record up to 9-18.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Jax. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for FIU, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Jax. State's sizable advantage in that area, the Panthers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Jax. State was able to grind out a solid win over the Panthers when the teams last played back in January, winning 70-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Jax. State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Jax. State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against FIU.