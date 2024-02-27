Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: North Carolina State 17-10, Florida State 14-13

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

North Carolina State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Florida State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on North Carolina State, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Wolfpack beat the Eagles 81-70.

North Carolina State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was DJ Burns Jr., who scored 19 points. Mohamed Diarra was another key contributor, scoring eight points along with nine rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles came up short against the Tigers on Saturday and fell 74-63. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Florida State in their matchups with the Tigers: they've now lost four in a row.

Despite their defeat, Florida State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jamir Watkins, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Baba Miller, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Wolfpack's victory bumped their record up to 17-10. As for the Seminoles, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-13 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Carolina State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for North Carolina State against the Seminoles when the teams last played back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 94-66 win. With North Carolina State ahead 49-27 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Odds

Florida State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Florida State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.