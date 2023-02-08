Who's Playing

Syracuse @ Florida State

Current Records: Syracuse 14-10; Florida State 8-16

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Florida State Seminoles are heading back home. FSU and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Seminoles winning the first 76-71 and 'Cuse taking the second 96-57.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday FSU sidestepped the Louisville Cardinals for an 81-78 win. FSU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Jalen Warley led the charge as he had 14 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse beat the Boston College Eagles 77-68 this past Saturday. The Orange's center Jesse Edwards did his thing and had 27 points in addition to seven boards and four blocks.

The Seminoles are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Troy Trojans Nov. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 79-72. In other words, don't count 'Cuse out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Orange are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Orange as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida State have won five out of their last nine games against Syracuse.