Who's Playing

Ohio State @ No. 23 Florida

Current Records: Ohio State 4-1; Florida 4-0

What to Know

The #23 Florida Gators will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Gators have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the California Golden Bears on Monday. Florida made easy work of California and carried off an 80-60 win. Florida's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Tyree Appleby, who had 15 points, and forward Colin Castleton, who had 16 points along with eight boards.

As for OSU, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-76 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates on Monday. Ohio State's forward E.J. Liddell was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 24 points in addition to five rebounds and three blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Florida is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Gators up to 4-0 and the Buckeyes to 4-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Florida ranks eighth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 7.3 on average. OSU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 28th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.8. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gators are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Buckeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.

Mar 20, 2016 - Florida 74 vs. Ohio State 66

Injury Report for Florida

Keyontae Johnson: Out (Chest)

Injury Report for Ohio State