Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Western Carolina 15-3, Furman 9-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Furman is 9-1 against Western Carolina since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Timmons Arena. One thing working in Furman's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last three matches.

Furman entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They steamrolled past the Keydets 100-60 on the road. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as Furman did.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina unfortunately witnessed the end of their nine-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 75-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. Western Carolina has not had much luck with Samford recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Despite the defeat, Western Carolina had strong showings from Vonterius Woolbright, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds, and Russell Jones Jr, who scored 22 points. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Paladins' win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-9. As for the Catamounts, their loss ended a ten-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 15-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Furman have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Furman came out on top in a nail-biter against Western Carolina in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, sneaking past 83-80. Will Furman repeat their success, or does Western Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Furman has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Western Carolina.