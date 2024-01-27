Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ George Wash. Colonials

Current Records: La Salle 10-9, George Wash. 14-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, George Wash. is heading back home. The George Wash. Colonials and the La Salle Explorers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Charles E. Smith Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.2% worse than the opposition, a fact George Wash. found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 82-74 to the Spiders. George Wash. got off to an early lead (up 12 with 3:25 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Babatunde Akingbola, who scored three points along with 14 rebounds. Those 14 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

George Wash. struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, La Salle's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 66-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Flyers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points La Salle has scored all season.

The Colonials' loss dropped their record down to 14-5. As for the Explorers, their defeat was their fourth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 10-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: George Wash. have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.3 threes per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.6 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

George Wash. beat La Salle 92-85 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will George Wash. repeat their success, or does La Salle have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

George Wash. has won 5 out of their last 8 games against La Salle.