Who's Playing
George Mason @ George Washington
Current Records: George Mason 14-12; George Washington 12-13
What to Know
The George Mason Patriots and the George Washington Colonials will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Charles E. Smith Center. The Patriots should still be riding high after a victory, while George Washington will be looking to get back in the win column.
GMU was able to grind out a solid win over the Rhode Island Rams this past Saturday, winning 75-67. GMU's forward Josh Oduro did his thing and had 27 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, George Washington ended up a good deal behind the Saint Joseph's Hawks when they played this past Saturday, losing 81-69. George Washington got double-digit scores from five players: guard Brendan Adams (15), guard James Bishop (13), forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (13), forward Hunter Dean (11), and guard Maximus Edwards (11).
The Patriots were close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 78-75 to the Colonials. Can GMU avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
George Washington have won nine out of their last 16 games against George Mason.
- Jan 16, 2023 - George Washington 78 vs. George Mason 75
- Feb 27, 2022 - George Mason 69 vs. George Washington 62
- Jan 17, 2022 - George Washington 77 vs. George Mason 76
- Mar 04, 2021 - George Mason 73 vs. George Washington 59
- Feb 24, 2021 - George Mason 63 vs. George Washington 58
- Feb 15, 2020 - George Washington 73 vs. George Mason 67
- Jan 15, 2020 - George Washington 73 vs. George Mason 67
- Mar 14, 2019 - George Mason 61 vs. George Washington 57
- Mar 09, 2019 - George Mason 81 vs. George Washington 65
- Jan 26, 2019 - George Mason 62 vs. George Washington 55
- Feb 10, 2018 - George Mason 72 vs. George Washington 65
- Jan 17, 2018 - George Washington 80 vs. George Mason 68
- Feb 26, 2017 - George Washington 83 vs. George Mason 74
- Jan 25, 2017 - George Washington 87 vs. George Mason 68
- Mar 01, 2016 - George Washington 74 vs. George Mason 52
- Jan 31, 2016 - George Washington 76 vs. George Mason 70