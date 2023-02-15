Who's Playing

George Mason @ George Washington

Current Records: George Mason 14-12; George Washington 12-13

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots and the George Washington Colonials will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Charles E. Smith Center. The Patriots should still be riding high after a victory, while George Washington will be looking to get back in the win column.

GMU was able to grind out a solid win over the Rhode Island Rams this past Saturday, winning 75-67. GMU's forward Josh Oduro did his thing and had 27 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, George Washington ended up a good deal behind the Saint Joseph's Hawks when they played this past Saturday, losing 81-69. George Washington got double-digit scores from five players: guard Brendan Adams (15), guard James Bishop (13), forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (13), forward Hunter Dean (11), and guard Maximus Edwards (11).

The Patriots were close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 78-75 to the Colonials. Can GMU avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

George Washington have won nine out of their last 16 games against George Mason.