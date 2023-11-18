Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 1-1, Georgetown 1-2

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

The Georgetown Hoyas will be playing at home against the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. Georgetown might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Hoyas came up short against the Scarlet Knights and fell 71-60. Georgetown has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Mt St Mary's proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Eagles by a score of 74-60.

The Hoyas now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Mountaineers, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgetown have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mt St Mary's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Georgetown was able to grind out a solid victory over Mt St Mary's in their previous matchup back in November of 2019, winning 81-68. Does Georgetown have another victory up their sleeve, or will Mt St Mary's turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Georgetown has won both of the games they've played against Mt St Mary's in the last 6 years.