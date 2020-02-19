How to watch Georgetown vs. Providence: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Providence @ Georgetown

Current Records: Providence 14-12; Georgetown 15-10

What to Know

Get ready for a Big East battle as the Georgetown Hoyas and the Providence Friars will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Georgetown was able to grind out a solid victory over the Butler Bulldogs this past Saturday, winning 73-66. Four players on Georgetown scored in the double digits: guard Terrell Allen (22), guard Jahvon Blair (16), guard Jamorko Pickett (12), and center Qudus Wahab (11).

Meanwhile, Providence narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Seton Hall Pirates 74-71. Guard Alpha Diallo took over for the Friars, finishing with 35 points (a whopping 47% of their total) in addition to ten boards.

The wins brought Georgetown up to 15-10 and Providence to 14-12. Georgetown is 8-6 after wins this season, Providence 6-7.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Series History

Providence have won seven out of their last nine games against Georgetown.

  • Dec 31, 2019 - Providence 76 vs. Georgetown 60
  • Feb 06, 2019 - Georgetown 76 vs. Providence 67
  • Jan 12, 2019 - Georgetown 96 vs. Providence 90
  • Feb 24, 2018 - Providence 74 vs. Georgetown 69
  • Feb 06, 2018 - Providence 73 vs. Georgetown 69
  • Jan 16, 2017 - Providence 74 vs. Georgetown 56
  • Jan 04, 2017 - Providence 76 vs. Georgetown 70
  • Feb 13, 2016 - Providence 75 vs. Georgetown 72
  • Jan 30, 2016 - Providence 73 vs. Georgetown 69
