How to watch Georgetown vs. Providence: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Providence @ Georgetown

Current Records: Providence 14-12; Georgetown 15-10

What to Know

Get ready for a Big East battle as the Georgetown Hoyas and the Providence Friars will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Georgetown was able to grind out a solid victory over the Butler Bulldogs this past Saturday, winning 73-66. Four players on Georgetown scored in the double digits: guard Terrell Allen (22), guard Jahvon Blair (16), guard Jamorko Pickett (12), and center Qudus Wahab (11).

Meanwhile, Providence narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Seton Hall Pirates 74-71. Guard Alpha Diallo took over for the Friars, finishing with 35 points (a whopping 47% of their total) in addition to ten boards.

The wins brought Georgetown up to 15-10 and Providence to 14-12. Georgetown is 8-6 after wins this season, Providence 6-7.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Series History

Providence have won seven out of their last nine games against Georgetown.