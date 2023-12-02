Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Jacksonville 5-2, Georgia Southern 0-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After seven games on the road, Georgia Southern is heading back home. They will take on the Jacksonville Dolphins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Georgia Southern might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Tuesday.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Georgia Southern and boy were they right. They took a serious blow against the Spartans, falling 86-55. Georgia Southern found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville waltzed into Wednesday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 62-48 win over the Fighting Camels.

Robert McCray V and Bryce Workman were among the main playmakers for Jacksonville as the former scored 13 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The last time the Eagles won on the road was back last Monday. Having now lost five straight away matches, they've bumped their record down to 0-7. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.8 points per game. As for the Dolphins, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia Southern have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jacksonville struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Georgia Southern ended up a good deal behind Jacksonville in their previous matchup on November 14th, losing 85-68. Will Georgia Southern have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Series History

Jacksonville won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.