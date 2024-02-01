Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Troy 13-8, Georgia Southern 5-16

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Troy has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Troy Trojans and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hanner Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Troy has not done well against South Alabama recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Trojans secured a 83-79 W over the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were able to grind out a solid victory over the Monarchs on Saturday, taking the game 76-70.

The Trojans' victory was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-8. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.5 points per game. As for the Eagles, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-16.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Troy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Troy's sizeable advantage in that area, Georgia Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Troy was able to grind out a solid victory over Georgia Southern in their previous matchup back in February of 2022, winning 61-52. Does Troy have another victory up their sleeve, or will Georgia Southern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Georgia Southern has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Troy.