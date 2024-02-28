Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: James Madison 26-3, Georgia State 13-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Georgia State is 0-3 against the Dukes since December of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at GSU Convocation Center.

The point spread may have favored Georgia State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 68-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Georgia State in their matchups with the Bobcats: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, James Madison had already won seven in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.7 points), and they went ahead and made it eight on Saturday. They walked away with an 80-74 victory over the Eagles.

The Panthers now have a losing record at 13-14. As for the Dukes, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 26-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Georgia State suffered a grim 83-63 defeat to the Dukes when the teams last played last Thursday. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Georgia State was down 51-26.

Series History

James Madison has won all of the games they've played against Georgia State in the last 2 years.