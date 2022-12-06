Who's Playing

Georgia @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Georgia 7-2; Georgia Tech 5-3

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at McCamish Pavilion. UGA will be seeking to avenge the 88-78 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 19 of last year.

The Bulldogs made easy work of the Florida A&M Rattlers this past Friday and carried off a 68-46 win. Guard Mardrez McBride was the offensive standout of the game for UGA, picking up 15 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Georgia Tech and the Northeastern Huskies this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Georgia Tech wrapped it up with an 81-63 victory at home. Georgia Tech got double-digit scores from four players: guard Miles Kelly (16), forward Jalon Moore (16), center Rodney Howard (12), and guard Lance Terry (11).

UGA is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Bulldogs to 7-2 and the Yellow Jackets to 5-3. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Yellow Jackets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Yellow Jackets, as the game opened with the Yellow Jackets as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Georgia have won five out of their last six games against Georgia Tech.