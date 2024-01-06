Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Boston College 9-4, Georgia Tech 8-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

What to Know

Boston College has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Boston College Eagles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCamish Pavilion. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles came up short against the Demon Deacons and fell 84-78.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Devin McGlockton, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Quinten Post, who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets opened the new year with a less-than-successful 82-71 defeat to the Seminoles. Georgia Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Like Boston College, Georgia Tech lost despite seeing results from several players. Kowacie Reeves Jr. led the charge by scoring 18 points along with six rebounds. Miles Kelly was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with six rebounds.

The Eagles' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-4. As for the Yellow Jackets, they bumped their record down to 8-5 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Boston College have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Boston College came up short against Georgia Tech when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 73-65. Can Boston College avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Georgia Tech has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Boston College.