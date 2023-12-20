Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: Jackson State 4-7, Gonzaga 8-3

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Gonzaga. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Jackson State Tigers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Gonzaga found out the hard way on Friday. They took a 76-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Huskies.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Anton Watson, who scored 20 points.

Gonzaga struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Jackson State has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They came out on top against the Aggies by a score of 68-60 on Sunday. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Jackson State has managed all season.

The Bulldogs' defeat dropped their record down to 8-3. As for the Tigers, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 4-7 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Gonzaga just can't miss this season, having made 48.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Jackson State, though, as they've only made 41.2% of their shots per game this season. Given Gonzaga's sizeable advantage in that area, Jackson State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Gonzaga is a big 26-point favorite against Jackson State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 26.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

