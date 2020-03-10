How to watch Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's basketball game

Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ Gonzaga

Regular Season Records: Saint Mary's 26-7; Gonzaga 30-2

Last Season Records: Gonzaga 30-3; Saint Mary's 22-11

What to Know

The #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Saint Mary's Gaels are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Orleans Arena in the fifth game of the West Coast Conference Tourney. Both teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.

On Monday, the Bulldogs narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the San Francisco Dons 81-77. Gonzaga got double-digit scores from four players: forward Killian Tillie (19), guard Ryan Woolridge (16), guard Joel Ayayi (14), and forward Filip Petrusev (14).

Speaking of close games: the Gaels earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Monday. They escaped with a win against the Brigham Young Cougars by the margin of a single free throw, 51-50. Guard Jordan Ford (18 points) was the top scorer for Saint Mary's.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Gonzaga against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Gonzaga was able to grind out a solid win over the Gaels when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, winning 86-76. A big part of Gonzaga's success was forward Drew Timme, so Saint Mary's will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
  • Where: Orleans Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 9-point favorite against the Gaels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Gonzaga have won nine out of their last 13 games against Saint Mary's.

  • Feb 29, 2020 - Gonzaga 86 vs. Saint Mary's 76
  • Feb 08, 2020 - Gonzaga 90 vs. Saint Mary's 60
  • Mar 12, 2019 - Saint Mary's 60 vs. Gonzaga 47
  • Mar 02, 2019 - Gonzaga 69 vs. Saint Mary's 55
  • Feb 09, 2019 - Gonzaga 94 vs. Saint Mary's 46
  • Feb 10, 2018 - Gonzaga 78 vs. Saint Mary's 65
  • Jan 18, 2018 - Saint Mary's 74 vs. Gonzaga 71
  • Mar 07, 2017 - Gonzaga 74 vs. Saint Mary's 56
  • Feb 11, 2017 - Gonzaga 74 vs. Saint Mary's 64
  • Jan 14, 2017 - Gonzaga 79 vs. Saint Mary's 56
  • Mar 08, 2016 - Gonzaga 85 vs. Saint Mary's 75
  • Feb 20, 2016 - Saint Mary's 63 vs. Gonzaga 58
  • Jan 21, 2016 - Saint Mary's 70 vs. Gonzaga 67

6 conferences, 6 chances to win. Create a pool or compete for $10,000.

Compete for Cash Start a Pool Already have a pool? Click here
Our Latest Stories
Conference Brackets
Compete for $10,000
PLAY
Who's In & Out?
View Bracketology