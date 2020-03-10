How to watch Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ Gonzaga

Regular Season Records: Saint Mary's 26-7; Gonzaga 30-2

Last Season Records: Gonzaga 30-3; Saint Mary's 22-11

What to Know

The #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Saint Mary's Gaels are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Orleans Arena in the fifth game of the West Coast Conference Tourney. Both teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.

On Monday, the Bulldogs narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the San Francisco Dons 81-77. Gonzaga got double-digit scores from four players: forward Killian Tillie (19), guard Ryan Woolridge (16), guard Joel Ayayi (14), and forward Filip Petrusev (14).

Speaking of close games: the Gaels earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Monday. They escaped with a win against the Brigham Young Cougars by the margin of a single free throw, 51-50. Guard Jordan Ford (18 points) was the top scorer for Saint Mary's.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Gonzaga against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Gonzaga was able to grind out a solid win over the Gaels when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, winning 86-76. A big part of Gonzaga's success was forward Drew Timme, so Saint Mary's will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 9-point favorite against the Gaels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Gonzaga have won nine out of their last 13 games against Saint Mary's.