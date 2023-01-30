Who's Playing

The Alcorn State Braves have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Grambling Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 13 of 2020. Alcorn State and Grambling will face off in an SWAC battle at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Assembly Center. Grambling will be strutting in after a victory while the Braves will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Alcorn State ended up a good deal behind the Southern Jaguars when they played this past Saturday, losing 80-68.

Meanwhile, the Jackson State Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Grambling proved too difficult a challenge. Grambling enjoyed a cozy 78-66 win over Jackson State.

Alcorn State is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Alcorn State is now 9-11 while Grambling sits at 13-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Braves have only been able to knock down 38.90% percent of their shots, which is the 357th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Grambling's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.80%, which places them 11th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

CBS Sports App

The Tigers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Grambling have won nine out of their last 13 games against Alcorn State.