Who's Playing

Incarnate Word @ Grambling

Current Records: Incarnate Word 3-3; Grambling 3-2

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals will take on the Grambling Tigers at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Assembly Center. The Cardinals earned a 72-62 win in their most recent contest against Grambling in December of last year.

Incarnate Word didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Dartmouth Big Green this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 69-64 win.

Meanwhile, Grambling took their game against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners this past Friday by a conclusive 75-55 score.

Incarnate Word have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped Incarnate Word to 3-3 and the Tigers to 3-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Cardinals and Grambling clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Incarnate Word won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.