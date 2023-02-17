Who's Playing

Abilene Christian @ Grand Canyon

Current Records: Abilene Christian 13-12; Grand Canyon 16-10

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats and the Grand Canyon Antelopes are set to square off in a WAC matchup at 11 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Grand Canyon University Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The contest between Abilene Christian and the Sam Houston Bearkats on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Wildcats falling 77-62 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon was just a bucket short of a win on Wednesday and fell 77-76 to the UTRGV Vaqueros. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for the Antelopes to swallow was that they had been favored by 12 points coming into the game.

Abilene Christian is now 13-12 while Grand Canyon sits at 16-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Abilene Christian ranks fifth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.8 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Grand Canyon is stumbling into the matchup with the 50th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET

Friday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Antelopes are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Grand Canyon have won both of the games they've played against Abilene Christian in the last nine years.