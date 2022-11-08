Who's Playing
Sacred Heart @ Hartford
What to Know
The Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Hartford Hawks are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chase Family Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Sacred Heart (10-20), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Hartford struggled last year, too, ending up 12-20.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Hartford have won four out of their last six games against Sacred Heart.
- Dec 22, 2021 - Hartford 78 vs. Sacred Heart 71
- Dec 08, 2019 - Sacred Heart 79 vs. Hartford 62
- Nov 27, 2018 - Sacred Heart 98 vs. Hartford 89
- Dec 11, 2017 - Hartford 86 vs. Sacred Heart 72
- Dec 03, 2016 - Hartford 87 vs. Sacred Heart 79
- Dec 14, 2015 - Hartford 80 vs. Sacred Heart 71