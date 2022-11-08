Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ Hartford

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Hartford Hawks are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chase Family Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Sacred Heart (10-20), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Hartford struggled last year, too, ending up 12-20.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut

Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hartford have won four out of their last six games against Sacred Heart.