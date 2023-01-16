Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ Harvard

Current Records: Dartmouth 6-12; Harvard 10-7

What to Know

An Ivy battle is on tap between the Harvard Crimson and the Dartmouth Big Green at 2 p.m. ET Monday at Lavietes Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with Harvard winning the first 60-59 on the road and Dartmouth taking the second 76-54.

The Crimson made easy work of the Columbia Lions this past Saturday and carried off a 73-51 win.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Dartmouth sidestepped the Pennsylvania Quakers for a 75-71 victory.

Harvard is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Harvard is now 10-7 while the Big Green sit at 6-12. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- the Crimson are 3-7 after wins, Dartmouth 1-4 this season -- a victory will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET

Monday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Crimson are a big 10-point favorite against the Big Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Harvard and Dartmouth both have one win in their last two games.