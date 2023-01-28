Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ Hawaii

Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 6-14; Hawaii 15-6

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners lost both of their matches to the Hawaii Warriors last season on scores of 59-63 and 50-62, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Roadrunners and Hawaii will face off in a Big West battle on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Cal State Bakersfield found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 79-58 punch to the gut against the UC Davis Aggies on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Warriors were just a bucket shy of a victory on Friday and fell 65-64 to the Santa Barbara Gauchos.

Cal State Bakersfield is now 6-14 while Hawaii sits at 15-6. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cal State Bakersfield is 359th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 58.3 on average. Hawaii's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with only 61.4 points allowed per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hawaii and Cal State Bakersfield both have two wins in their last four games.