Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Hawaii

Current Records: Eastern Washington 0-2; Hawaii 1-0

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles will face off against the Hawaii Warriors on the road at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Hawaii should still be riding high after a win, while the Eagles will be looking to right the ship.

Eastern Washington received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 74-60 to the Yale Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, the Warriors didn't have too much trouble with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at home this past Friday as they won 72-54.

Eastern Washington is expected to lose this next one by 5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.

Eastern Washington is now 0-2 while Hawaii sits at 1-0. Two last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Eagles are 37th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.6 on average. On the other hand, the Warriors come into the game boasting the 34th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 64.1. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a 5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.